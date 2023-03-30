Bat Yam: The next real estate boom in Israel?

The seafront town directly borders Tel Aviv to the south, meaning it takes just minutes to get to Bat Yam from the center of the White City

Tel Aviv, the sunny Israeli metropolis, has become famous as one of the hottest new tourist destinations in the world. But it has also become well known for something else: the sky high prices.

Becoming the third most expensive city in the world, Tel Aviv has seen real estate prices soar by 20 percent in the last year alone, which is why local and foreign buyers alike are beginning to eye a new location, Bat Yam, to invest their money in right around the corner from the towering Tel Aviv skyline.

The seafront town directly borders Tel Aviv to the south, meaning it takes just minutes to get to Bat Yam from the center of the White City, and just like Tel Aviv it has beautiful beaches, a bustling promenade, and lots of popular restaurants. The big difference is the price: buying a home here is much more affordable, and that's why construction is booming.

Last year, over 2,000 new buildings began construction in Bat Yam, with the city growing so fast that there's been a 380 percent increase in construction since 2020 alone.

There has been a big increase in interest in Bat Yam, especially in real estate, over the past five years for three main reasons: adventuring around Bat Yam with the location so close to Tel Aviv, the transportation there with the upcoming light rail, and the most important reason, the real estate prices.

The average cost of a new three-bedroom apartment in Bat Yam ranges from 700,000 to one million dollars depending on the proximity to the sea, which is a third of the price of a same sized apartment on the market today in Tel Aviv, which can sell for up to four million dollars.

For many, what makes Bat Yam stand out is the opportunity to buy seafront property.

Undervalued in recent years, the city is enjoying a tremendous boost of urban renewal, one of the largest in the country, which is changing the landscape of the city in several ways. The upcoming light rail launch will allow people to skip the horrendous traffic into Tel Aviv for a quicker and easier ride by train into the heart of the White City.

Luxury housing didn't exist in Bat Yam until recently, but that's all changing and the city is taking the lead in building out luxury infrastructure right on the sea. This is a unique product in Israel today as land for construction on the greater Tel Aviv coastline is very scarce and almost impossible to find.

To ensure the highest standards, Bat Yam has hired Michael Azulai to design luxury apartments. Azulai is one of Israel's leading interior designers who specializes in luxury projects.

Despite the luxury status, the location, and the view of the sea, the prices in this project are basically about a third of what they are in Tel Aviv. A building just 15 minutes north, the exact same apartment with the exact same size would be anywhere from 10 to 40 million dollars while in Bat Yam it would be 2 to 5 million.

It remains to be seen for how long the prices stay like this in Bat Yam, with experts, such as Liron Strauss of the ICR Company, saying there is no way the prices can stay this low amid the boom of construction. Which is why many say Bat Yam could become the next Tel Aviv, or at least a comparable extension of the metropolis.