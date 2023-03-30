Report: Israeli household spending falls compared to pre-Covid times

A household spent an average of 4,361 dollars per month in 2019 compared to only 4,125 dollars in 2021

An average household in Israel earned 4,541 net dollars per month in 2021 and spent 4,125 dollars, as indicated by the data of the Central Bureau of Statistics from the surveys on household spending for the years 2019-2021 published on Thursday.

In 2021, the average household spent 611 dollars on food, 159 dollars on fruits and vegetables, 1,110 dollars on housing, 418 dollars on apartment maintenance, 163 dollars on furniture and household equipment, 141 dollars on clothes and shoes, 263 dollars for health, 448 dollars for education, culture and entertainment, 608 dollars for transport and communications and 198 dollars for other products.

According to the data, in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, the average net income was 4,517 dollars and the average expenses were 4,361 dollars. Expenses in 2021 have thus decreased significantly during this period.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also presented the evolution of the percentage of possession by households of certain products. Thus, it can be seen that in 2004 only 66 percent of households had an air conditioner, compared to more than 95 percent in 2021.

That same year, 77 percent of households had an internet subscription, and 97 percent have at least one mobile phone.

On the other hand, there has been a decline in cable or satellite television subscriptions, due to the development of high-speed internet. Thus, in 2021, only 58 percent of households had a subscription compared to more than 70 percent in 2004.