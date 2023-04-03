40th World Diamond Congress held in Israel

'Today, conditions are changing, the business climate is changing, the consumer is changing, and the competition is changing'

The World Federation of Diamond Exchanges (WFDB) held its 40th World Diamond Congress in Ramat Gan from March 28 to 30, 2023, as part of Diamond Week in Israel.

The Congress, whose theme was "change and innovation in the new diamond reality," brought together the presidents and managers of most of the 27 member exchanges, as well as dozens of young diamond dealers.

In addition to the speeches by the leaders of the WFDB, such as President Yoram Dvash, vice-president Moshe Salem and the host of the Israeli Diamond Week, Boaz Moldawsky, the congress included appearances by the Minister of mines of the DRC, H.E. Antoinette N'samba Kalambayi, from the co-chairman of De Beers, Bruce Cleaver, Edward Asscher, president of the WDC, David Kellie, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council, Conroy Cheng, vice-president of Chow Tai Fook, Rachel Sahar, a young diamond dealer, David Block, CEO of Sarine, and Elton Makumbe, representative of the Minister of Mines of Zimbabwe.

Alon Chen, President of the Weizmann Institute, and Aryeh Lightstone, former U.S. Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords, also participated in the event.

"Today, conditions are changing, the business climate is changing, the consumer is changing, and the competition is changing. We need to study these changes and take steps to adapt. If, as leaders in the global diamond industry, we do not adapt, the industry will remain lagging behind," said WFDB President Yoram Dvash.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Boaz Moldawsky

He also invited the industry to be inspired by the wisdom of the younger generation and called on young diamond dealers to participate in shaping the future of the industry.

The congress also reviewed topics that currently affected different aspects of the diamond sector. Several delegates expressed reservations about the adoption of digital certificates by the GIA, and it was decided that the WFDB would present these certificates to the GIA (Gemological Institute of America).

Another discussion focused on the generic marketing of diamonds and led to a decision by the WFDB to start a collaboration with the Natural Diamond Council. A committee has been created to improve the image of the WFDB at the global level.

In addition, the congress decided to involve Young Diamond Dealers in the institutions and decision-making of the WFDB.