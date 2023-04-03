OECD report recommends increasing ultra-Orthodox and Arab labor integration

Corruption in Israel is high compared to the rest of the world, according to the report

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) published a report on the Israeli economy on Monday, in which it congratulates the country for its rapid recovery after the Covid-19 crisis, while warning that without addressing the integration of certain populations into the labor market, the economic situation of the Jewish state could deteriorate significantly.

The report recommends increasing the integration of ultra-Orthodox and Arabs into the labor market, noting that an important reform in this area is necessary, but also cutting allowances for students in Yeshivots (Talmudic schools), and conditioning allowances for children whose father works.

Without the integration of these populations, the OECD has warned that the debt to GDP ratio will reach 140 percent - a figure that will not allow it to do business in the global market and that will drive the high tech industry out of the country.

In addition, the report mentions the Israeli health system and indicates that about half of the doctors in Israel are approaching retirement age, a particularly high figure compared to other countries of the organization, which risks aggravating the shortage of health professionals. According to the report, the Jewish state is not training enough new doctors compared to its population.

The organization has also recommended deepening the fight against corruption, which remains high in Israel compared to the rest of the world.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Looking ahead, OECD economists believe that growth should moderate but remain firm, reaching 3 percent in 2023 and 3.4 percent in 2024. The report indicates that growth is affected, among other things, by inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, while also mentioning the risks arising from uncertainty, both globally and locally.

The organization insists on the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy and a responsible fiscal policy.

"I would like to thank the OECD for the comprehensive and in-depth report on the economy of Israel. The report highlights the strength of the Israeli economy as well as the need to address the significant structural challenges facing the economy in the medium and long term. Important recommendations from the report are already being implemented within the framework of the economic plan and the budget for the years 2023-2024," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.