Mobileye could leave Israel over judicial reform

According to the CEO, the EU may prohibit Mobileye from keeping data in Israel due to the judicial reform

Professor Amnon Shashua, an Israel Prize winner and founder and CEO of Mobileye, warned that the company which delivers advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) could leave Israel, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

Mobileye is an Israeli company that develops anti-collision and vehicle driving assistance systems.

Shashua reportedly received indications from the European Union that it would not allow the company to store data in Israel "due to the planned judicial reform and the significant damage caused to Israeli democracy."

Mobileye is owned and controlled by Intel and listed on Nasdaq with a market capitalization of almost $35 billion, according to the economic website Globes.

In its financial report for 2022 published last month, Mobileye warned that the judicial reform planned by the government was a possible risk factor. The company had 3,500 employees at the end of 2022 in eight countries, including 3,200 in Israel.