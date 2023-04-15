Moody's lowers outlook for Israel's credit rating

The agency pointed to 'a deterioration in the governance' of the country, and the continuation of political and social tensions related to judicial reform

Moody's on Friday changed the outlook for Israel's credit ratings from "positive" to "stable", while confirming the A1 long-term issuer ratings in foreign currency and local currency.

"The change in perspective from stable to positive reflects a deterioration in the governance of Israel, as illustrated by recent events around the government's proposal to reform the country's judicial system," the rating agency said in its statement.

"Although the mass protests have led the government to suspend legislation and seek dialogue with the opposition, the way in which the government has tried to implement a large-scale reform without seeking a broad consensus indicates a weakening of institutional strength and predictability of policies," they added.

EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP Logo of the Moody's rating agency in front of the company's headquarters in New York, USA.

"As a result, the risks to Israel's rating are now balanced, which leads to a stable outlook. On the risk side, while deliberations on the exact form of judicial reform continue, the government has reiterated its intention to modify the method of selection of judges. This means that the risk of new political and social tensions in the country remains," Moody's said.

"On the other hand, if a solution is found without aggravating these tensions, the positive economic and fiscal trends that Moody's had previously identified remain. Overall, recent events have counterbalanced the positive developments that had led Moody's to attribute a positive outlook in April 2022, linked to the strong economic and fiscal performance and the implementation of structural reforms by the previous government," the agency said.

On the other hand, "the affirmation of the A1 grades reflects Israel's strong economic growth and the improvement of its fiscal solidity (...) The economy has proved resistant to numerous economic and geopolitical shocks over the past decades and has developed at a rapid pace, helped by Israel's globally competitive high-tech industries. Moody's basic projections assume the continuation of robust growth in the medium term," the agency further stressed.

In recent days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog have held talks with Moody's officials to try to get the agency to moderate its decision with regard to Israel, but to no avail.