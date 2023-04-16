The opposition complains about this change as if it had no responsibility and that it was all the fault of the judicial reform

Yesterday, Moody's rating agency lowered Israel's rating from A1 "positive" to A1 "stable". The Israeli political opposition has quickly blamed the current government, and comments from all sides began to gush out.

Let's try to examine the facts.

A rating agency is used to assess the ability of an economic entity, a company, a financial institution, a municipality, or a state to repay its debt. First of all, there are two myths that must be deflated: the increase or decrease in the credit rate of the rated entity after a statement from a rating agency, and the impact that these rating agencies have.

Rating agencies have a troubled past made up of lawsuits and arbitrations. In 2008, a study by the BIS, the Bank for International Settlements, estimated that they had seriously underestimated the quality of mortgage bonds. 73 percent of mortgage bonds rated AAA (the highest) in 2006 were rated C (the lowest) in 2010. Financial professionals and small holders have not forgotten the fiasco of 2008.

But that's not all. Rating agencies define their opinions... as opinions, and not as accounting and financial facts. Of course, they use mathematical models and financial ratios, but their reports remain "opinions."

It would seem that the difference between a positive outlook and a stable outlook lies in the potential for a bullish change, positive or bearish, negative or neutral, stable. In summary, we can deplore a lot of noise for not much substance in general, and in particular when we consider the situation of Israel.

So yes, Moody's has lowered Israel's rating from A1 positive to A1 stable.

EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP Headquarters of the Moody's rating agency in New York, USA.

The opposition complains of this change as if it had no responsibility and that everything was the fault of the judicial reform, but not the 15 weeks of demonstrations every Saturday evening, of a military elite of the country who politicizes the army, of statements by the governor of the Bank of Israel who mention capital leaks and brain leaks, or Ehud Olmert, who calls on our allies to sanction the prime minister, or the media who relay the opposition, and especially the tragic attacks, and missiles from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Recent statements by military intelligence, that say that a larger conflict remains possible after the end of Ramadan, have also weighed in the balance.

Meanwhile, Israel is in the same group as China, the first or second world economy depending on the parameters chosen, Japan whose 30 percent of GDP comes from industry, a figure higher than China, Germany, the United States, France or Saudi Arabia which is the second country in the world for crude oil production with 12 million barrels per day ... Israel could not be in better company.

At a time, I used to sell New York City municipal bonds, and some customers didn't like that the city's rating was A2 and not AAA. I explained to them that in the event of a drastic drop in the rating, their last concern would be their municipal bonds and that they would have much more pressing concerns. Ask Ukraine if she is worried about the fact that the country that agreed to provide her with a guarantee of 100 million at the bank has stable or positive prospects.

The opposition complains about the downgrade as if it were another country. It doesn't mean much, positive, stable and negative.