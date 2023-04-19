Shake Shack, the New York burger, sets up in Israel

'We are excited to come to Tel Aviv. Our ambition is to open around 15 restaurants across Israel by 2033'

The famous U.S. fast food chain Shake Shack announced Wednesday the opening of its first branch in Israel.

"We are excited to come to Tel Aviv. Our ambition is to open around 15 restaurants across Israel by 2033," said Michael Karak, the chain's global licensing director, after signing with Israeli businessman Harel Wiesel and the Yarzin-Sella catering group.

Wiesel promised Israeli customers "an unforgettable experience."

"The opening of Shake Shack restaurants is great news for Israeli consumers who will be able to enjoy one of the world's consumer-favorite restaurant chains. I have no doubt that Israelis will soon fall in love," he assured.

Youval Sella, president of Yarzin-Sella Group, said he was “delighted” to announce the signing of the deal.

"We are proud to bring the much-loved American brand to the local market and provide our customers with the same exceptional quality and experience that Shake Shack is known for around the world,” Sella continued.

“Personally, being in the industry of catering for many years, the Shake Shack chain has always been a symbol of success and a model of inspiration. I am happy to meet and cooperate with the incredible people who have made it a top player.”

Since its founding, Shake Shack has become one of the fastest-growing food chains, with around 300 restaurants worldwide.