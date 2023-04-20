Tel Aviv and Jerusalem rank among most popular cities for millionaires

Tel Aviv is ranked 30th, while Israel's capital city, Jerusalem, sits 53rd on the list

The Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem were both ranked among the most popular cities for millionaires in Henley & Partners' World Wealthiest Cities Report 2023.

Previously, Henley & Partners only ranked the 20 richest cities, but this year Tel Aviv enters at number 30, while Jerusalem ranks 53, reports Israeli financial newspaper Globes.

Tel Aviv is positioned between the Canadian city of Vancouver (29th) and the Russian capital Moscow (31st). The White City has 35,600 residents with a fortune of more than $1 million, 90 with more than $100 million and 11 billionaires. Wealth in Tel Aviv has jumped 51 percent in the last decade.

GALI TIBBON (AFP/File) A general view of Jerusalem's Old City skyline is seen from the west.

The capital of the Jewish state, Jerusalem, ranks between the Polish capital Warsaw (52nd) and the Californian city of San Diego in the United States (54th). It has 15,100 millionaires, 48 residents who own more than 100 million and five billionaires. The capital's wealth has increased by 37 percent in the last ten years.

New York, Tokyo, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Sydney and Chicago top the list.