Israeli airline launches flights to Istanbul from Eilat

The bi-weekly flights will begin in mid-June of this year

Israeli airline Israir have announced the launch of direct flights from Ramon airport in Eilat (southern Israel) to Istanbul beginning in mid-June.

The flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Saturdays. This is the first time that flights will depart from Ramon Airport to the Turkish capital.

Airfare for the roundtrip journey will be priced at 250 dollars per person and a two-night package including transfers from and to the airport will begin at 385 dollars per person, according to the company.

"Israir is constantly working to expand destinations and diversify them for its customers. After successfully operating flights to Ramon with Airbus 320 aircraft, we are allowed to operate international flights from Ramon," said Hila Hermolin Ronan, Israir's vice president of marketing and sales, who reports strong demand.

Direct flights by Israir to Istanbul and other Turkish destinations from were renewed after a 15-year hiatus this ast February.