Israel’s military spending drops for the first time since 2009

Israel fell from 14th to 15th place in the ranking of the world's largest defense budgets, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) for 2022.

The Jewish state invested $23.4 billion, or 1 percent of total global spending, in its defense sector in 2022. This is the first drop in military spending in Israel since 2009.

The report said, however, that the actual spending in Israel did not match the defense budget for 2022, and the drop occurred despite the increase in attacks in Syria and growing tensions with the Palestinians. Israel ranks tenth in the world for military spending as a proportion of GDP, at 4.5 percent.

The largest defense budget in the world is that of the United States with $877 billion, or 39 percent of global military expenditure. SIPRI estimates that the United States has invested 2.3 percent of its 2022 defense budget, or $20.1 billion, in aid to Ukraine.

Russia, whose defense budget rose in 2022 from fifth to third largest in the world, increased its military spending by 9.2 percent last year, to reach $86.4 billion. Between the U.S. and Russia sits China with a defense budget that grew by 4.2 percent in 2022 to $292 billion, or 13 percent of global military spending. The United States and China together amount to 52 percent of the world's total military spending.