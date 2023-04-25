'CorrActions focuses on a mission that is close to our hearts: making cars safer and ensuring more safety'

Swedish car manufacturer Volvo announced an investment in the Israeli start-up CorrActions, which "thanks to its artificial intelligence software from sources such as steering wheels and smartphones, can detect a wide range of cognitive states, including fatigue, inattention, anxiety and intoxication by alcohol and drugs."

On Volvo's website, the objective of the acquisition was stated to "help each person to be a better driver and to reduce the risk of accidents; eventually, Volvo Cars aims for cars that will no longer have accidents."

Frederic J. Brown (AFP/File) Volvo car

The amount of the investment has not been disclosed. According to Volvo, this start-up will "disrupt the monitoring of brain activity and could help the Swedish car brand to understand drivers even better."

"With the Tech Fund, we want to be a strategic partner of choice for exciting start-ups that can help strengthen our position as a technology leader in our industry," said Alexander Petrofski, Director of Volvo Cars Tech Fund.

"CorrActions perfectly meets these criteria and focuses on a mission that is close to our hearts: making cars safer and ensuring more safety for people, on board and around the car."

Based in Jerusalem, CorrActions was founded in 2019 by Zvi Ginosar and Eldad Hochman.