Amazon layoffs reach Israel's R&D centers

Several dozen employees fired in Israel as part of the company’s latest goal of 9,000 cuts

Large layoffs are continuing in the world’s leading firms, and Israelis are on the chopping block like everybody else. Amazon’s cutbacks reached their Haifa and Tel Aviv R&D hub, with several dozen employees fired in Israel as part of the company’s latest goal of 9,000 cuts.

Amazon started cutting back on less successful products and developments, that either never gained success or were beaten by competitors, in favor of the preferred industry of artificial intelligence (AI). Some of their first divisions axed were advertising, Twitch live streaming, and video games, but they started laying off employees in cloud computing and warehouses.

A number of the world’s leading tech giants have announced mass layoffs in recent months, including Google, Meta and Microsoft. Experts suggest that apart from the global economic downturn, these cuts are prompted by the fact that many of these companies experienced growth during the pandemic, but are now finding it difficult to operate such large teams.

These firms have not been reporting profits as in the past decade. Experts note that a lot of companies have seen a slowdown for the last couple of years and some realized their staff is bloated with jobs that do not focus on developing new products or improving the existing ones.

Google’s parent company Alphabet eliminated 12,000 jobs, or six percent of its global workforce. Microsoft would lay off 10,000 workers, nearly five percent of its workforce. And after laying off nearly 11,000 employees in November, Meta is reportedly planning to cut thousands more jobs.