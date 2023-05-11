IMF flags Israel’s judicial overhaul as downside economic risk

Israel should permanently reduce uncertainty around the reforms with a 'politically sustainable solution that is clearly communicated,' says IMF

An overhaul of Israel’s judicial system could potentially hinder “economic success,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday, flagging the proposed reforms as a significant downside risk to the Jewish state’s economy.

Israel should permanently reduce uncertainty around the reforms with a “politically sustainable solution that is clearly communicated and well-understood both domestically and abroad,” the IMF said during a staff mission to Jerusalem.

"Absent the emergence of a durable and politically sustainable solution, continued uncertainty could significantly increase the price of risk in the economy, tightening financial conditions and hindering investment and consumption, with potential repercussions for growth, also in the longer term," the UN financial body continued.

“As in any country, maintaining the strength of the rule of law would be important for economic success."

The comments come after Moody's Investors Service last month lowered Israel's A1 sovereign credit rating outlook to “stable” from “positive,” citing the reforms.

Israel’s right-wing ruling coalition government has proposed sweeping changes that would limit the Supreme Court's power to rule against the legislature and the executive branch while giving ministers more power in appointing judges. The plan has sparked months-long domestic protests and caused alarm among Israel's Western allies over its potential to weaken the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged that the reforms would provide a better balance between the different branches of government, but he agreed to delay the overhaul to try to negotiate a middle ground.

The IMF review gave Israel strong marks for its economic policies and management, saying that its GDP growth would slow to 2.5 percent in 2023 from a "remarkable" 6.5 percent growth in 2022.