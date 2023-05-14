Netanyahu and Smotrich welcome S&P's decision to maintain Israel's credit rating

The rating agency praised Israel's 'resilient economy, strong balance of payments and moderate level of public debt'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed Standard & Poor's (S&P) decision to maintain Israel's AA credit rating.

"Israel's continued positive credit rating in this time of global economic challenges is a vote of confidence in our current economic policies," said a joint statement on Saturday.

"Soon, we will pass a state budget in the Knesset to ensure the continuation of our efforts to strengthen the economy and fight the cost of living, for the benefit of all Israeli citizens," the two added.

The rating agency praised Israel's "resilient economy, strong balance of payments and moderate level of public debt" on Friday, but also warned of "persistent domestic and regional political and security risks," citing divisions over judicial reform and conflict with terrorist groups in Gaza and the West Bank.

S&P, however, estimated that political instability, combined with economic challenges facing the U.S. and Europe, would cause the country's growth to slow to 1.5 percent in 2023 down from 6.5 percent in 2022.

The agency urged the government to find a compromise on judicial reform, so that the economy can "recover to 3.5 percent annual growth from 2024, supported by strong performance in Israel's diversified high-tech sector."

Netanyahu was heavily involved in discussions with S&P representatives, to get the credit agency to confirm the stability of Israel's rating, including assurances that the judicial reform would not be adopted in its original form, according to the business daily Calcalist.

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund warned that the prolonged uncertainty over judicial reform posed a "significant downside risk" to the country's economy, while last month Moody's downgraded Israel's credit rating, citing a "deterioration in its governance.”