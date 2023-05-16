Lululemon is bringing not only fashion but also an in-house fitness studio to its first store

Lululemon Athletica, the Canadian multinational athletic apparel brand that's popular with women, is set to open in Israel on Wednesday, May 17. The global operation already revealed plans to open another 10 locations over the next three years.

Peaking inside, one can see that they're bringing not only fashion, but also an in-house fitness studio on-site of its first store. The mall hosting Lululemon, north of Tel Aviv, reportedly undertook a massive NIS 120 million renovation in order to build an additional floor and expand the location.

The store was designed by an in-house architect, along with a team in Israel, to make it the most "advanced" of their stores worldwide. Their use of organic materials kept it to the highest of building standards.

In other recent openings, French supermarket giant, Carrefour, opened its supermarkets in Israel last week. They plan to have 150 more stores converted to the global brand.

And just last month, beloved U.S. fast food chain Shake Shack were the latest international sensation to open its doors to Israelis. Since its founding in 2001, it's become one of the fastest-growing fast casual eateries, with around 300 restaurants worldwide.