Israel’s Finance Ministry cuts growth forecast for 2023

Israel’s Finance Ministry revised the country’s growth forecast on Tuesday, expecting a rise of 2.7 percent this year, down 0.3 percent from the previous forecast, on which the government based the approval of the budget.

The ministry also moderated forecasts for next year, betting on growth of 3.1 percent instead of 3.2 percent. These new forecasts do not take into account the possible consequences in the event of the approval of the judicial reform by the parliament, which has been criticized for its potential negative effects on the country's economy.

The downward revision of the growth forecast is explained, among other things, by the fall in investments by venture capital funds "which are constantly decreasing," according to Shira Green, chief economist at Israel's Finance Ministry. Inflation, which continues despite successive increases in interest rates, and the slowdown in high technology are also to blame.

In addition, the inflation forecast has been raised, with the Treasury estimating that it will stand at 3.2 percent at the end of this year, which means that it is still above the 3 percent cap target set by the Bank of Israel. Finally, state tax revenue is expected to be about $1.5 billion lower this year than the previous forecast presented to the government in January.

The chief economist also reiterated her warnings against the judicial reform plan.

"This is perceived by the market as undermining the strength and independence of state institutions and therefore increases uncertainty. It is expected to significantly harm economic growth and activity, especially for what is foreign investment," Green said.

She pointed out that Moody's recently lowered Israel's credit rating forecast from positive to stable, and that this rating affects the costs of increasing the country's debt, as well as the costs of financing the private sector. "Lowering it will hurt growth," she predicted.

Last week, the Finance Ministry further warned of long-term negative consequences for the economy if the ultra-Orthodox sector were given a $273 million budget as planned by the government.

"The decisions of the government concerning the increase in the budget of the non-official sectors of education (yeshivas), the increase in social allowances, and the activation of aid programs such as the provision of vouchers of food, should lead to a reduction in the potential for integration of ultra-Orthodox men into the labor market," according to Green.