Israeli municipalities spar with national coalition over budget for housing crisis

Municipal tax fund aims to tackle cost of living, but the legislation has been met with criticism

Israel's government is weighing a new tax fund proposal that would take a percentage of wealthier cities’ earnings on commercial entities, and use the money to encourage poorer cities to build more housing. The cost of living crisis is the main focus, but the law has been met with criticism.

Heralded as an incentive to both wealthy and poorer cities, each municipality is meant to receive a lump sum for each housing permit they issue. In theory, it’s meant to overcome bureaucratic challenges on the side of construction and the lack of affordable homes for the buyers.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attached the Municipal Tax Fund to the annual budget bill. It was also meant to help statistically poorer communities, such as the ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors, who have inadequate municipal services due to their budget deficits.

However, critics of the plan have pinned the Robinhood-like tax proposal on the dovetails of the judicial reform. They said it will further divide the country, with claims that it punishes voters from areas that oppose the overhaul legislation. Mayors of wealthier municipalities have said they will not pay into the fund, which they say takes advantage of their strategic economic planning and infrastructure building. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has called the plan "state-backed theft".

Criticism also came in the form of strategic implementation, saying that housing built instead of commercial real estate would mean less new businesses and industrial areas in regions that are already considered poorer or peripheral.

“It will bring about the collapse of the local authorities. It is not our job to worry about budgetary resources to solve national crises,” said the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, representing roughly 200 municipalities.

Schools were shut down, as well as local municipal services, across many areas of the country, as part of a strike that was launched on Monday. The proposal, which was approved by the Knesset Finance Committee, will go up for a vote by the full plenum next week. The next step is taking the legislation to the Supreme Court.

Many are threatening to take the strike further, as well as other forms of retribution. Organizers of the anti-judicial reform protests have planned a march for Wednesday evening, beginning in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan and ending in the ultra-Orthodox neighboring town of Bnei Brak. The organizers say they are demonstrating against "the looting of state coffers," and are targeting the march against the ultra-Orthodox members of the ruling coalition.