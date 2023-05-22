Agreement ends threat to passage of budget, now the government has until Monday to vote on it, before automatic dissolution of Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition reached an agreement with the Agudat Israel faction of United Torah Judaism (UTJ) on Monday, granting a one-time subsidy for religious academy students.

This agreement, worth $68.5 million, resolved a crisis with the ultra-Orthodox parties of UTJ after the budget made a cut in the allowance given to religious students.

Israel's Treasury said that the amount will come from funds already allocated and not from new money outside the budget. It was also agreed that this puts an end to all other demands of the ultra-Orthodox parties, with this stipend that gives each student an amount of up to $684.

The Likud ruling party said that the amount will be part of the coalition's funds and affirmed that it will not exceed the current budget framework. This agreement was also a message to Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, that there is no deviation of one shekel from the budget, according to a coalition member speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Their conduct could harm ultra-Orthodox education. Goldknopf deceived the entire ultra-Orthodox public," an official from the Degel HaTorah party blasted the Agudat Israel member who signed the agreement, and said that they "did not bring in any new shekel."

The agreement ended the biggest threat to the passage of the budget, and thus to the existence of the government. Indeed, the government must now vote on the new budget, by Monday, before parliament is automatically dissolved and new elections are held.