Israel’s interest rate at its highest in nearly two decades

The Bank of Israel on Monday announced a further increase to the key interest rate by 0.25 percent, bringing the total rate to 4.75 percent – the Jewish state’s highest level in 17 years.

It was the tenth consecutive increase in Israel’s interest rate, as advised by the monetary committee of the Central Bank amid a high level of economic activity in the context of a tense labor market and inflation.

In its statement, the Bank of Israel also indicated that gross domestic product raised in the first quarter of 2023 by 2.5 percent. The Bank also noted that since the last increase to the key rate, the shekel weakened by 1.45 percent against the U.S. dollar and 0.7 percent to the euro.

If the primary goal of the interest rate hike is to stem inflation, one of its direct consequences is the increase in the repayment of mortgage loans for homeowners, which risks confirming the stagnation of real estate purchases in certain cities.