Of Israel's 18 major cities, Tel Aviv tops the list with an average apartment price of $1.13 million

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, housing prices in Israel rose by a further 10 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

While the house price index remained stable between March and April, this year’s rise represents an increase from an average price of $480,000 for an apartment at the beginning of 2022 to $530,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

Of 18 major Israeli cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, Tel Aviv unsurprisingly topped the value chart, with an average price of $1.13 million for an apartment, up 8.7 percent on the $1.02 million it cost to buy the same property the previous year. Prices in the central coastal city are so high, that even small apartments averaged $750,000 and bigger apartments averaged $1.69 million.

Herzliya came in second with an average price of $910,000. Followed by Ramat Gan, where the average price of a home was $880,000, a breathtaking 28 percent increase from last year, which was the highest of all the cities surveyed. However, a standard 3.5 to 4 bedroom apartment in Ramat Gan remains relatively affordable compared to Herzliya, with an estimated average price of $860,000.

In Jerusalem, Israel's most populous city, the average price of an apartment was $670,000 in the first quarter of 2023, up 4.5 percent on the $620,000 it cost last year.

Ashkelon was the only city on the list where prices have fallen, from an average of $360,000 in the first quarter of 2022 to $350,000 a year later.