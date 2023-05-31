Israel discovers new 'significant' gas field off its coast

The new deposit received the name 'Katlan,' which means 'Orca' in Hebrew

The Israeli Energy Ministry and the Energian company announced on Wednesday the discovery of a new natural gas field off the coast of Israel, estimated at 68 billion cubic meters.

This new reservoir was hailed as significantly important, especially considering Israel's annual consumption as being less than 13 billion cubic meters. The new field was named "Katlan," which means "Orca" in Hebrew.

It was considered the fourth-largest gas discovery made off the coast of Israel in the last decade. The largest field is Leviathan, with an estimated reserve of 600 billion cubic meters.

The second largest is Tamar, estimated at 300 billion cubic meters, while the Karish-Tanin gas field, also owned by Energian, has an estimated reserve of 100 billion cubic meters. This makes Katlan the smallest.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit Israel's offshore Leviathan gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, on September 29, 2020.

"The orca, a powerful marine mammal, is a symbol of determination and courage. We will start exploiting Katlan as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Energian CEO Matthew Rigas in a statement.

“This will create considerable value for all our partners and open up new opportunities for Israeli gas in the local and regional market, and for the benefit of the Israeli economy as a whole," he added.

Energean Plc/AFP This handout picture released by Energean oil and gas company on September 20, 2022 shows an Energean Floating production storage and offloading ship in the Karish field, an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean sea west of Haifa, Israel.

Engineers reportedly plan to use existing infrastructure, which was already put in place for natural gas production from the "Karish" reservoir that started operations six months ago.

Israel's Energy Minister Israel Katz emphasized that "the Katlan reserves add to those already present in Israel. They have transformed the face of the local energy economy and made Israel a world energy power.”

“There is potential for further discoveries in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea. So, under my leadership, the Ministry will continue to develop natural gas reserves on our territory and promote the discovery of new natural gas reserves for Israel's energy security and to ensure a reliable, clean, and affordable Israeli energy economy,” Katz concluded.