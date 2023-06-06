Israel’s FM meets int'l firms in Paris to boost investment, lower cost of living

The meeting involved companies interested in investing in Israel and dealt with regulatory and bureaucratic gaps in the Israeli market

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday met with French and international companies in Paris in a bid to bring more business to Israel, boost market activity, and lower the cost of living.

Under the auspices of the France-Israel Chamber of Commerce, the meeting involved companies interested in investing in Israel and dealt with regulatory and bureaucratic gaps in the Israeli market, as well as the possibility of speeding up processes that would make it easier for global investors to enter the Jewish state.

Smotrich discussed the strengths of the Israeli market and emphasized to them that Israel was ready to respond to the promotion of joint economic initiatives, with an emphasis on processes that would increase competition and ease the cost of living.

Notable attendees included Eric Chicheporrtiche of the Alma Europe investment group, Ariel Ditchi of Alstom Transport, Laurent Gerbi of the Gerard Darel clothing firm, and others.

“The State of Israel is an island of stability in the turbulent global economy. Its economic strength, the correct processes it goes through, and its amazing development are for nothing in the world and generate many demands from companies and financial institutions to enter and integrate into the Israeli market,” Smotrich told the businesspeople.

“As finance minister, I am committed to doing everything in order to further boost Israel's economy. And we are definitely working on it everywhere and with all our might. The emphasis in the near future will be on the removal of regulatory trade barriers and the promotion of a free and competitive market and the acceleration of infrastructure projects in huge sums that will be engines of growth.”