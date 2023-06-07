Bezalel Smotrich is in Paris for an OECD session devoted to the organization's economic forecasts

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday met his counterparts from Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member countries, at a session devoted to the organization's economic forecasts.

The Israeli economy is expected to grow at a more moderate pace this year and next, the OECD warned, citing the risk of continuing political tensions around the government's planned judicial reform and uncertainty about the global economy.

However, Smotrich thought otherwise. "This morning we heard extraordinary forecasts for the Israeli economy from the OECD, positive forecasts from the IMF and the World Bank," he told i24NEWS.

“All the analysts and specialists in charge of the issue are constantly praising the good health of the Israeli economy, its strength, its reliability, but also our fiscal policy. We are part of the global economy, and we work here in full cooperation,” he continued.

"Israel places great importance on international cooperation to address global and cross-border challenges, and the OECD has an important and central role to play in this regard. We share common values, which bring us together, here around this discussion table, to promote coordinated and informed policy in the many areas on our shared global agenda."

"We support the promotion of the organization's activities vis-à-vis the countries of Southeast Asia and Latin America. We see the importance of broadening geographical representation within the OECD. In this context, Israel is in the unique position of being the only Middle Eastern member of the OECD," concluded the finance minister.

Not everyone was supportive of the current events, as demonstrators rallied against Smotrich's visit and Israel's proposed judicial reform outside the OECD building in Paris.

"I am concerned about democracy, both in France and Israel, as well as the fight against racism. As a French Jew, it's important for me to show my solidarity with Israelis," a demonstrator told i24NEWS.