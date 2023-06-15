IMF warns Israel’s proposed judicial reforms may harm economic growth

Leading economic thinkers have spoken out against the reforms, while senior figures in the high-tech industry have played key roles in anti-reform protests

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday praised Israel's "remarkable economic performance" in 2022, but warned it was uncertain whether the government’s proposed judicial reforms could harm growth.

After GDP increased by 6.5 percent last year, growth would likely "slow down this year as it returns to potential over the medium term," the IMF's Executive Board said in a statement released as part of an annual appraisal of the Jewish state's economy.

According to the IMF's forecast, growth is expected to fall by four percent this year.

The expected slowdown would be caused by several factors including high inflation – five percent in 2022 – and the government's controversial legal reforms, which have brought tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities over the months.

"Uncertainty created by the proposed judicial reform could have a negative impact on the economy," the IMF said, calling for a "politically sustainable solution.”

On Wednesday, Israel's two main opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz said they were suspending their participation in negotiations to find common ground on the reforms. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argues that the changes are needed to introduce further checks on the power of the judiciary, while critics say the reforms are a threat to Israel's democracy.

Leading economic thinkers have spoken out against the reforms, while senior figures in the high-tech industry – a flagship of Israel's economy – have played key roles in the protest movement.