'Our knowledge-intensive economy, including 20% of AI start-ups and even more in cybernetics, makes us 2nd in the world with 1/1,000 of the world's population'

Should its carry on its present course of development the Jewish state will find itself among the top 10 economies, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday at a a Finance Ministry event. The talk was devoted to marking 20 years since the 2003 economic plan, which he implemented when he served as Finance Minister, and taking stock of its achievements.

"The three most important things that we have done are: Reining in government spending, reducing taxes and – without a doubt – the Becher reform," the Israeli leader said, referring to a legislation liberalizing Israel's financial markets.

"There was no credit market here. It was crazy and we still have problems with this. The Finance Minister and I are discussing these questions, how to create additional sources of credit."

"We have a knowledge-intensive economy," Netanyahu added. "We now receive 20% of the start-ups in AI and a slightly larger number in cybernetics. The US is in first place, we are in second, and we are 1/1,000 of the world's population."

"We can easily be among the world's 10 leading economies. We need to continue in this direction; it is never static but always needs to continue to improve."

Netanyahu urged the "continuation of our activity which has turned Israel into a rising force in the world."

"Israel's status as an economic asset to the US and Western countries is rising all the time. While it depends on various developments, its basis is to polish the economy and make it stronger and more competitive. Your mission is to ensure the future of Israel."