Israel to get third pipeline from Leviathan offshore gas field

The new project is expected to boost production capacity from 12 billion cubic meters to nearly 14 billion cubic meters per year

A third undersea pipeline will be laid from the Leviathan natural gas field off the coast of Israel, an energy consortium announced on Sunday.

The project will cost $568 million with first gas flows to start in the second half of 2025, according to NewMed Energy, Chevron Mediterranean Limited and Ratio Energies. The pipeline will be built from the field that is located 75 miles west of the port city of Haifa to a production platform some six miles off the coastal city of Dor.

Yossi Abu, CEO of Israel's NewMed Energy called the project a "significant and important step in expanding Leviathan, the energy anchor in the Eastern Mediterranean."

"With demand in export markets soaring, expansion of the production capacity and future liquefaction via a designated liquefaction facility will allow us to supply more natural gas to the local, regional and, very soon, also the global market," he added.

The Leviathan gas field that was discovered in 2010 is the biggest in Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone. It supplies the Israeli gas market as well as Jordan and Egypt.

The field’s resources are estimated at 605 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The new project is expected to boost production capacity from 12 billion cubic meters to nearly 14 billion cubic meters per year.