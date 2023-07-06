English
French supermarket giant Carrefour says will not open in West Bank

Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard during the inauguration of a supermarket in Raanana, Israel
JACK GUEZ / AFPCarrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard during the inauguration of a supermarket in Raanana, Israel

Carrefour broke into the Israeli grocery store market in May

French supermarket chain Carrefour said on Thursday that it would not open branches in the West Bank as part of entering the Israeli market.

In May, Carrefour announced a partnership with the Israeli Electra Consumer Products and opened up 50 stores, making it the largest foreign grocery store company operating in Israel.

The French company capitulated to pressure by trade unions, shareholders, and pro-Palestinian activists following its decision to open in Israel.

