Netanyahu discusses investments in Israel with Boeing chief

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met with Boeing Global President Dr. Brendan Nelson and Boeing Israel President Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Ido Nehushtan in Jerusalem.

According to the prime minister’s office, they “discussed continued cooperation with Israeli industry on the development of advanced aviation technologies, increased Boeing investments in Israel and possibilities for business deals with the State of Israel.”

Also participating in the meeting were the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Director of the National Economic Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister's Military Secretariat and a senior member of the Boeing global strategy team.

Earlier in February, Boeing announced that it was expanding its cooperation with the Israel Air Force. The head of the aerospace industry giant's military branch Ted Colbert said during his visit to Israel that the company will supply Israel with four KC-46 tankers with an option of delivering four more in the future. Boeing also committed to supply Israel with 25 new and sophisticated fighter jets, F-15 IA (Israel Advanced).