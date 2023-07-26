Moody’s report warns of ‘significant risk’ for Israel’s economy

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Smotrich called the report a 'momentary response'

Moody’s Investors Service warned on Tuesday that the judicial reform tensions pose risks for Israel’s economy and security.

“There is a significant risk that political and social tensions over the issue will continue, with negative consequences for Israel’s economy and security situation,” the credit ratings firm said in a special report.

Following the Tel Aviv 35 Index plunging by 5.2 percent over the past two days due to the judicial reform controversy and mass protests it sparked in Israel, Moody’s warned the situation is “raising the risk of a constitutional crisis between the executive and judiciary.”

“We believe the wide-ranging nature of the government’s proposals could materially weaken the judiciary’s independence and disrupt effective checks and balances between the various branches of government, which are important aspects of strong institutions,” Moody’s report said.

“Although domestic and geopolitical tensions have traditionally not had a major or lasting impact on Israel’s economy, a serious escalation of tensions with the Palestinians could endanger improved relations” between Israel and regional powers, the report added.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday evening issued a joint statement in response to Moody's report.

“This is a momentary response; when the dust clears, it will be clear that the Israeli economy is very strong. The security industries are bursting with orders. The gas industry is increasing exports to Europe and seven companies are now competing for tenders to explore for gas in Israel at an investment worth billions,” they assured.

They added that Intel is planning its largest investment outside of the U.S. ever and will invest $25 billion in Israel, while NVIDIA is building a supercomputer in the Jewish state.

“Growth is increasing and inflation has been blocked. Regulation is being lifted and free market competition is increasing. The Israeli economy is based on strong fundamentals and will continue to grow under experienced leadership that is enacting a responsible economic policy,” the concluded.