Amazon to invest $7.2 billion in Israel, launches cloud region

Amazon Web Services will be available in 32 geographic regions and its investment will contribute nearly $14 billion to Israel's GDP

Amazon on Tuesday said it was planning to invest about $7.2 billion through 2037 in Israel, as it launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) local cloud region in the Jewish state.

The AWS data centers will allow the country’s government to run applications and store data.

"The establishment of the Region will enable us to migrate substantial governmental workloads to the cloud, and we are confident that it will help us accelerate digital transformation in the public sector," said Yali Rothenberg, accountant general of Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1686365258632572928 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

AWS is Amazon's cloud computing platform, used by companies such as Netflix, General Electric, and Sony, enabling storage, networking, and remote security. With the expansion, AWS will be available in 32 geographic regions, the company said, adding that its investment in Israel will contribute about $13.9 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

Online retail giant Amazon launched in Israel in 2019, inviting international and local sellers to tap into the Israeli marketplace with the introduction of a Hebrew language page.

Two years later, Israel signed a deal with Google and AWS for over $1 billion for the four-phase "Nimbus" project, and the following year in 2022, Google activated a local cloud region, making cloud services available to the Israeli government and military.

At the time, Israel’s Finance Ministry said the local cloud zones would allow the transfer of significant government computing systems to the cloud, boosting the efficiency of government services and shortening digital services activation response times, saving on operating costs.