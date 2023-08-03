'It's not hard to imagine further declines in growth, which may increase the likelihood of a downgrade of Israel's credit rating' warns the financial group

Citibank analysts on Thursday lowered growth forecasts and warned of a downgrade in Israel's credit rating, joining similar announcements by Morgan Stanley, the Bank of Israel, S&P 500, and Moody's, following last week's vote on the country's controversial judicial reform.

"We believe that the impact of government policy on the medium-term outlook for the economy will be more significant,” the analysts said, adding that it wasn’t only due to the overhaul of Israel's judiciary.

“Not only can the judicial reform legislation have a significant effect on Israel's growth potential, but also a variety of other government decisions, as well as parts of the budget, education policy, etc., will affect many aspects of the country and its economy,” the statement explained.

"Unfortunately, it's not hard to imagine further declines in growth, which may increase the likelihood of a downgrade of Israel's credit rating,” it warned.

Citibank took a negative view of a recently approved budget, which increased a subsidy for ultra-Orthodox studies without requiring the core curriculum. According to the financial institution, such a policy could harm the labor market in the medium and long term and thus Israel's growth forecasts.

As such, Citibank slightly lowered its 2023 growth forecast from 3.3 percent to 3.1 percent, as well as lowering the 2024 forecast from 3.3 percent to 2.8 percent, which they describe as a "more significant reduction.”

The main part of Citibank's analysis focused on Israel's medium and long term. They stressed that the problem lies not in the effects of legislation, but in the government's general policy, particularly on the labor market and education.