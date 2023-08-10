Israel’s El Al in 'serious' talks with Airbus to buy 30 jets - CEO

El Al is seeking to boost its fleet from 46 planes to 59 by 2028

Israel’s national carrier El Al is in “serious” talks with Airbus over buying 30 A321neo jets from the planemaker, the company’s CEO said on Thursday.

Dina Ben Tal Ganancia told Reuters that a decision is expected to be made in early 2024. The possible deal is a historic one for the Israeli airline as since its founding in 1948, El AL’s traditional supplier was Boeing.

The carrier that had just celebrated 20 years of being traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is also in talks with Boeing to buy more 737 MAX aircraft, according to Ben Tal Ganancia.

"We're negotiating with both suppliers. They are coming back and forth to Israel to show us their business cases and we are examining them,” the CEO said, adding that the deal would be worth nearly $4 billion, but El Al would likely pay less due to discounts.

According to Reuters, El Al is seeking to boost its fleet from 46 planes to 59 by 2028. The airline has been upgrading its longer haul fleet in recent years and A321neo looks like a good choice as it has more seats and longer range.

El Al currently has 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with plans to reach 22 as it expands its route network further to Asia, to Australia and North America. This year the carrier has already launched flights to Istanbul, Dublin and Tokyo, expecting to add Mumbai and Fort Lauderdale later in 2023.