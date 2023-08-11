Sarona neighborhood in Tel Aviv leads the way with 94.9 percent of its apartments rented

Central Tel Aviv, central Jerusalem, neighborhoods near the Technion and Rambam Hospital in Haifa, and those near Ben Gurion University in Beer Sheba have the highest rental housing rates, according to a recent survey study by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Kiryat Bialik also stands out as the city that has experienced the most significant growth in its rental market over the past decade.

Moshe Shai/Flash90 View of the old templar buildings and newly built high rises in the Sarona Market, central Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Sarona district in Tel Aviv is in the lead with 94.9 percent of its apartments rented. It is followed by Florentin, located south of Tel Aviv, with 76 percent, and the Bat Galim neighborhood in Haifa, with a rate of 73.1 percent.

The Daled neighborhoods in Beer Sheba and Nahalat Binyamin in Tel Aviv complete the top five, with rates of 73 percent and 70.5 percent respectively.

Yossi Zamir/FLASH90 Haifa, Israel

In Jerusalem, the Russian Mission and Nahalat Shiva neighborhoods each have more than 605 rental units.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, Israel has a total of 2.85 million homes. Of this number, 801,400 are leased, or 28.1 percent, registering an increase of 3.4 percent compared to the previous year.

Arie Leib Abrams/FLASH90 View of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

When it comes to rentals, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem lead the big city pack, with a rate of 50 percent.

Other cities, such as Givatayim (40 percent), Haifa (34 percent), Beer Sheba (32 percent), Netanya (30 percent) and Petah Tikva (27 percent), also show significant rates.