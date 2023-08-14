Fitch affirms Israel’s credit rating, maintains ‘stable’ outlook

The agency says the Israeli judicial reforms 'may have a negative impact' if it leads to 'worse policy outcomes' or 'sustained negative investor sentiment'

Fitch Ratings affirmed Israel's credit rating at its current “A+” level, as well as maintaining a “stable” outlook, in its rating action commentary released on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded in a joint statement with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, saying the forecast proves "what have been saying all along - Israel's economy is strong, stable and solid."

"Israel is good for business. Those who invest in Israel - benefit," the statement added.

"When you look at the true data of the Israeli society, you get a picture that is the opposite of what the news channels are trying to create," the politicians concluded.

Kobi Gideon (GPO) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The credit rating agency justified its decision by pointing out that Israel balanced its ongoing security risks and a “period of unstable governments” with a “diversified, resilient and high value-added economy.”

Fitch said the judicial reform changes “may have a negative impact on Israel's credit metrics if the weakening of institutional checks leads to worse policy outcomes or sustained negative investor sentiment or weakens governance indicators.”

It pointed out that “some countries that have passed major measures reducing institutional checks and balances have seen a significant weakening” of governance indicators, however, it concluded that the implications for Israel were “unclear.”

The rating agency blamed a high-tech slowdown that Israel has experienced as largely linked to global industry trends, and only partially to the contentious judicial reform, adding “Fitch considers the current measures are unlikely to trigger a material exodus of talent and capital in the high-tech sector.”

“Our base case assumes limited impact from the judicial changes beyond the protests' impact on consumption and a delay in some capital investment decisions, although risks of a greater impact remain,” Fitch said in its statement.

June 2023 data showed a “tight” labor market, with “shortages in all sectors, although vacancies were down in the high-tech sector.” Fitch then projected a growth “of about 3.1 percent of GDP in 2023 and 3.0 percent in 2024,” due to “base effects, slow global growth and tight monetary policy.”

Finally, the rating agency projected inflation “to continue to slow until the end of the year” and the “deceleration will be underpinned by the soft landing of the Israeli economy, with the cooling of the high-tech sector and a moderation of real estate price growth.”

Fitch joined similar economic announcements by Morgan Stanley, the Bank of Israel, S&P 500, Citibank, and Moody's, after the government passed its first bill in the judicial reform.