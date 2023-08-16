Not everyone wants to get onboard the new Tel Aviv light rail line

A major event in Israel’s transportation history could have been rather mundane except for it being marred with religion tension

Israel’s Transportation Minister Miri Regev led a press sneak peek event for the Tel Aviv light rail on Wednesday, to the tune of blow horns and chants from the Israeli anti-government protest movement.

The light rail system has been eight years in the making, although some locals retort that it should have been made 80 years ago considering Tel Aviv central role as a commercial hub for the country, and it will be opened to the public on Friday.

However, the press sneak peak ceremony was not free of controversy, nor will the official inauguration on Friday, with secular Israelis voicing their opposition to the light rail system being closed on the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest.

NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Future Tel Aviv Light Rail Red Line Allenby station, part of the nearly 7 miles (11 km) of an underground tunnel out of 15 miles (24 km) of total track from Bat Yam to Petah Tikva.

This has been the status quo for most of Israel with the vast majority of public systems not working on the Sabbath, with few public transportation buses working in exemption through regional efforts, either due to the overwhelming secular majority of the municipality, or if the area is mostly from the Arab-Israeli community.

Given the current atmosphere surrounding the contentious judicial reform being pushed by the right-wing and religious coalition, the active protest movement spilled over to other hot issues. The feeling among the secular public is that it’s losing its place in the country, which had itself been a central talking point throughout the five elections in the last two years.

There were lots of protests happening during the dry run press event. Blow horns could be heard as Regev spoke to journalists, with a lot more expected throughout the inauguration on Friday, especially since rumors were started that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will participate, including a planned blocking of the light rail line.