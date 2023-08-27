Israel named OECD country with highest cost of living in 2022

The data showed that prices in Israel were 38 percent higher than the average for OECD countries

According to data released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Israel had the highest cost of living among the organization's 38 countries in 2022, surpassing Switzerland.

The data showed that prices in Israel were 38 percent higher than the average for OECD countries. However, in a more recent monthly study by the organization, Israel fell to fourth place in terms of the cost of living, after Ireland, Iceland and Switzerland.

Some economists attribute the significant increase in the cost of living to the rise in the value of the shekel over the past decades, while others point out the housing market crisis and the issue of limited competitiveness in some sectors of the Israeli economy such as food and agriculture. Despite reforms in banking and the food industry, the cost of living index continues to rise, sparking public outcry.

Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled three major goals of his government for 2023, including a “revolution” in the cost of living.

“We are putting an end to the absurd situation in which Israeli citizens pay more than Europe,” he vowed.

“The government adopted a fundamental decision to lower the cost of living. The market will expand, competition will increase, and prices will decrease. All the moves will reduce the cost of living for the first time in decades,” Netanyahu added.