Israel sets its sights on major growth of tourism industry by 2030

Israel's Minister of Tourism presented the government on Sunday with a plan to welcome seven million tourists by 2030.

The goal will require the construction of 12,000 additional hotel rooms to reach a total of 70,000. 3,941 rooms should be added to the hotel stock in 2024 alone.

The Ministry of Tourism hopes to accelerate the pace of hotel construction by shortening planning procedures and the review of the city's construction plans. These measures will add to those taken last year to diversify and increase supply, which include reducing the height limit for hotel construction in Eilat to add hundreds of rooms in the city, as well as the operation of dedicated camping and "glamping" (luxury camping) complexes.

The Minister also indicated that Israel wanted to increase the number of visitors by developing tourism from Asia. To this end, he pointed out that Indian tourists would be able to apply for visas online from the end of 2023, a measure that should considerably increase arrivals from the world's most populous country.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Travelers in line for check-in at the Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel, on July 7, 2022.

At the same time, the Ministry is working with the Population Authority and security authorities to promote a reform of border control, aimed at modifying investigation procedures on entering and leaving Israel.

Often carried out aggressively, these procedures involving interrogation often leave a bad impression on tourists, damaging the country's image.

"We will be concentrating significant resources on markets with enormous potential that we have not yet tapped, with a particular focus on the Asian market. We are committed to ensuring a proper welcome for these tourists," said Minister Haim Katz.

Expected revenues from tourism this year - inbound and domestic - are estimated at 75 billion shekels. The number of jobs in the industry is also estimated at 220,000.