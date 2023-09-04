Key Israeli interest rate unchanged despite weakening shekel

The decision was the second time in a row that such a measure has been taken, after ten consecutive hikes

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron announced on Monday his decision to leave the key rate unchanged at 4.75 percent, despite the shekel weakening in compared to the dollar.

Leaving the interest rate unchanged means that consumers who have taken out loans, particularly large loans such as mortgages, will pay no more than they have in recent months.

In a press release, the Central Bank also highlighted a slowdown in inflation to 3.3 percent, "which nevertheless remains higher than expected," as well as the decline in the growth rate, described as "below the economy's growth potential."

The labor market continues to be tight in an environment of full employment, while activity on the housing market continues to moderate, according to the Bank of Israel, which points to a slowdown in the rise in apartment prices, with an average rate of increase of 5.2 percent.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Bank of Israel director Amir Yaron attends a meeting of the Finance Committee at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel.

Transaction volumes and mortgage lending continue to decline.

"If the situation remains unchanged over the coming months, there may be no escape from a further increase. Inflation is still horizontal, and at a high level. In recent months, however, there have been signs of a slowdown. As a result, the committee has decided to leave the interest rate unchanged, but sees a significant possibility of continuing to raise it, depending on the evolution of inflation," said the central bank in its press release.