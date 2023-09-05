Brazil becomes first country to export chicken to Israel

Israel is one of the highest per capita consumers of chicken in the world

Brazil and Israel concluded negotiations to expand the Israeli market for chicken meat from the Latin American country.

Representatives of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock traveled to Israel last week. They held meetings with local health authorities and visited production establishments to gather information on the kosher meat production process that companies exporting to Israel must respect.

Brazil will thus become the first country in the world to export chicken meat to the Israeli market. Israel is one of the largest per capita consumers of chicken in the world and has strong demand for higher value cuts, such as breast and shawarma.

The opening of the Israeli market is the result of close coordination between the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the national private sector.

According to an analysis by the Research, Economics and Strategy Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, they consumed around 196,000 tons of meat in 2022. The amount of beef consumed in Israel per capita is on average 20.9 kg per year, an increase of around 6 percent compared to 2021.