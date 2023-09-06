Direct investment from Saudi Arabia in Israeli-linked companies is very uncommon, even as the U.S. is trying to broker a normalization agreement

Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners is set to acquire a $150 million minority stake in an Israeli car company, marking its debut investment in Israel.

The Miami-based private equity firm, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will purchase a 15% stake in the privately-held Shlomo Holdings Ltd’s car and credit division, according to a Bloomberg report.

This investment aligns with efforts by the Biden administration to facilitate diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. As the two nations have no official relations, direct investment from Saudi Arabia in Israeli-linked companies is uncommon, and often occurs through intermediaries.

Affinity did not seek approval from its limited partners for the deal, including PIF, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Kushner, who is head partner at Affinity Partners, said, "We are confident in the long-term growth forecast for Israel and the entire new Middle East. The historical growth of the Shlomo Group has been solid as a rock and its future holds many exciting opportunities."

The agreement will establish a new subsidiary that consolidates Shlomo Holdings’ car rentals, sales, and credit businesses, boasting an equity valuation of $1 billion.

Oren Alfassi Shlomo Group headquarters, Kiryat Shlomo, Zerifin, Israel.

Affinity is also engaged in discussions with Israel-based financial firm Phoenix Holdings Ltd regarding a potential stake acquisition.

Kushner is the son-in-law of former president Donald Trump's who also served as his senior White House adviser, playing a key role in establishing the Abraham Accords. He successfully raised more than $3 billion for his firm, primarily from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). Kushner's private equity fund is planning significant investments in Israeli tech startups, as previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Biden administration is actively promoting an agreement that would establish diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.