Netanyahu meets with Moody's rating agency amid weakening Israeli shekel

The Moody's credit rating agency was also set to meet with the Bank of Israel's governor, Amir Yaron, after meeting with other senior economic officials

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with a delegation from Moody’s rating agency on Wednesday, Channel 12 revealed Thursday, amid tumult in the foreign exchange rate with the Israeli shekel falling to 3.84 against the dollar.

Moody’s representatives asked Netanyahu about the judicial reform and negotiations for a compromise, according to Channel 12, after the agency warned in July of “a significant risk” to the economy if tensions over the issue continued.

On Thursday, the international rating agency was set to meet with the Bank of Israel’s governor, Amir Yaron, after meeting with Netanyahu and a day prior with senior economic officials. According to Channel 12, the Moody’s delegation was well informed of the recent tensions.

Photo by Flash90 Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem.

Also on Thursday, the social and political tensions affected the dollar exchange rate to the shekel, increasing by 1.11 percent. According to Globes, the fear of a conditional crisis following the judicial reform debate at Israel’s High Court of Justice has led to uncertainty in the markets.

The Israeli financial newspaper also referenced the global strengthening of the dollar, as can be seen on the world dollar index (DXY), which broke records reaching 104 points, rising to a six-month high after a banking crisis rocked the U.S. in March. It also pointed to the soaring oil price, as well as interest rates continuing to stay high.

There had also been an increase of 0.85 percent in the exchange rate with the euro, going up to 4.125 shekels, after already going up by 0.48 percent on Wednesday, which also saw the dollar rate go up by 0.42 percent.