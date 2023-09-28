Israel's national carrier will add a daily flight to New York JFK's Airport, boosting the daily flights to JFK and Newark airports to potentially six per day

El Al Israel Airlines announced its plans on Thursday to increase flights to New York in 2024, following the United States' approval of Israel's admission into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, a program that permits visa-free entry for Israeli citizens.

Commencing in June next year, Israel's national carrier will add a daily flight to New York's JFK Airport, boosting the daily flights to JFK and Newark airports to potentially six per day and 33 per week.

The U.S. government's recent announcement confirmed Israel's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) starting from November 30.

El Al's CEO, Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia, hailed this development as a breakthrough, signaling the airline's readiness to expand flight frequencies in anticipation of the anticipated surge in demand. New York has traditionally ranked as the preferred destination for Israeli travelers.

El Al conducted a survey of Israeli adults planning to travel abroad, revealing that only 30 percent of respondents held visas for the United States. Additionally, among those contemplating trips to the U.S., 40 percent cited visa requirements as a primary hurdle.

Yossi Aloni/FLASH90 Illustration -An El Al plane depart Tel Aviv, Israel.

The survey indicated that if Israelis were allowed entry without visas, their willingness to travel to the U.S. would increase by 20 percent.

Furthermore, it disclosed that 65 percent of participants considered New York as their top US destination, followed by Los Angeles at 13 percent.

In total, El Al will operate 49 weekly flights to the United States from June next year, offering non-stop routes from Tel Aviv to Los Angeles, Miami, and Boston. The airline is also set to introduce a new route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in April.

Moshe Shai/FLASH90 El Al airplane at Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel.

El Al has recently established a strategic partnership with Delta Airlines to expand connectivity options within the United States.

The collaboration is expected to enable El Al to enhance seat availability for U.S.-bound flights while extending its route network.