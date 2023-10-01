Israeli startup investments decline for seventh consecutive quarter

In the third quarter of 2023, investments totaled approximately $1.7 billion, marking a 40 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022

Investments in Israeli startups have declined for the seventh consecutive quarter, with tech funding dropping by 63 percent over the first three quarters of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, according to data from the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI).

While recent acquisitions and investments in companies like Cato Networks and HiBob suggested a positive trend for Israeli high-tech, a comprehensive analysis of the first nine months of 2023 paints a more challenging picture for the industry.

In the third quarter of 2023, investments totaled approximately $1.7 billion, marking a 40 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022. Total investments for the first three quarters of 2023 amounted to $5.6 billion, a staggering 63 percent lower than the corresponding period in 2022, which saw investments reaching $14.7 billion.

The third quarter's investment figures were buoyed by large rounds secured by four companies, including HiBob and Cato Networks, which collectively raised over $400 million. Excluding these rounds, total investments would have amounted to just $1 billion.

A concerning trend in the first nine months of the year was the significant decrease in foreign entities' activity in Israel. Only 56 foreign funds invested in Israeli startups in 2023, compared to 97 in 2022 and 95 in 2021.

Analysts attribute this sharp decline to a combination of factors, including the global economic slowdown, challenges faced by venture capital firms in raising funds, and the political instability in Israel, contributing to investor uncertainty.

Mendy Hechtman/Flash90 Nighttime view of the skyline of Tel Aviv, June 15, 2017.

Israel's downturn in high-tech investments has been more pronounced than in Europe and the United States, with investments declining by 63 percent compared to approximately 48 percent and 43 percent in Europe and the United States, respectively. This significant impact on Israeli high-tech is believed to be tied to the legal situation in the country, further exacerbating investor uncertainty.

Additionally, the fear of being labeled a "unicorn" has led many Israeli startups to be cautious about accepting substantial funding, hindering their growth and recruitment efforts.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Les travailleurs du secteur de la hi-tech défilent à Tel Aviv pour protester contre la refonte du système judiciaire prévue par le gouvernement, le 31 janvier 2023

This hesitancy is reflected in the decrease in the number of funding rounds exceeding $100 million, with only 11 such rounds reported in Israel in 2023, compared to 55 and 36 during the same period in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Only 3 of these 11 companies had their headquarters in Israel, with the majority having management based in the United States.

While some Israeli startups secured notable funding rounds in September, the overall trend suggests that the industry continues to grapple with economic uncertainties and a slowdown in investments.