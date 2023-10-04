Israeli shekel takes beating, dropping to lowest dollar exchange rate since 2016

Among the reasons given for the latest hit to Israel's currency was Nasdaq performance strengthening the U.S. dollar, as well as concerns over judicial reform

The Israeli shekel (NIS) rose to a new peak on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen and Israel’s currency drops to its lowest level since 2016.

Markets placed the currency exchange rate at 3.8642 shekels to the dollar on Wednesday, after a short lull from the end of September to the start of October. The new rise started on Monday bringing it to this latest peak.

The dollar rose to a stronger position due to recent Nasdaq performance, which has been given as one reason for the shekel taking a beating with a 1.4 percent drop in the last five days. Though the blame wasn’t just placed on the U.S. markets, but also on current events in Israel.

This comes in addition to a 7.96 percent drop in the last 6 months, which has repeatedly been blamed on concerns for Israel’s credit rating after a contentious judicial reform that has seen weekly protests on the streets and institutional pushback across the economic field.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israeli activists protest against the government's judicial reform, in Tel Aviv, on September 30, 2023.

As such, Israeli institutions have been exchanging dollars to avoid losses, as well as some doing so vocally in protest to the judicial reform and concerns over the direction that the right-wing coalition is taking the country.

Some analysts have also said there’s been less activity in foreign currency due to the Jewish holiday season, particularly the week-long Sukkot, which could explain the recent drop in the shekel to dollar value.

The euro, however, has only increased by about 0.36 percent in the last five days and 3.16 percent in the six month period. The currency exchange was 4.0454 at the time of publication.