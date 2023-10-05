New direct flights from Israel to Mexico set to reduce travel time and costs

"The direct flights from Israel to Mexico will save passengers many hours and a lot of money"

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev has reached an agreement with her Mexican counterparts to introduce direct flights between Israel and Mexico City and Cancun, according to a report from Walla.

This development is expected to significantly shorten travel times to these popular destinations, which currently require intermediate stopovers, extending the journey to anywhere from 18 to 30 hours.

Currently, Israelis seeking to reach Mexico City or the resort city of Cancun must undertake journeys involving multiple stopovers in Europe, the United States, or Canada. The extended layovers have been a major inconvenience for travelers, both in terms of time and costs.

Transport Minister Miri Regev expressed her enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, "The direct flights from Israel to Mexico will save passengers many hours and a lot of money." She emphasized the positive impact on the Israeli economy, greater global connectivity, and reduced flight costs that these new routes will bring.

During her visit to Mexico, Regev had the opportunity to inspect the airports in Mexico City, including the newly constructed international airport known as "Felipa Angeles" (AIFA), as well as the international airport in Cancun.

She also met with the Minister of Transportation of Mexico City, Andres Lajo, to discuss mutual transportation challenges, such as congestion management and smart transportation solutions.

The Mexican Minister of Transportation and his deputy received an official invitation to participate in an international transportation conference focusing on artificial intelligence, scheduled to take place in Israel in November.