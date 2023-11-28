The inclusion in the budget of funds for coalition agreements angered War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, whose National Unity party walked out of the vote

The Israeli government approved a budget proposal presented by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, despite the opposition to the budget in its current form by War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz and his party.

The inclusion in the budget of funds for coalition agreements angered Gantz, who said that this contradicted understandings made with his party, regarding sticking to mostly military matters in the final budget.

In a protest move that has shaken the emergency unity government, three central lawmakers of the State Camp headed by Gantz had left the session and declared their opposition to the vote. Science and Innovation Minister Ofir Akunis, from the Likud party, also abstained from voting.

The approved budget for the war period amounts to roughly $8 billion, and is supposed to meet the security and civil needs of the war.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729290825174016061 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"In this budget, we will continue (financially) to cover the survivors, the immigrants, the entire economy, the companies, the self-employed, and all the citizens of Israel. Together, we are rebuilding the feeling that there is a state that can be relied on in times of need,” Smotrich said.

Others have spoken out against it, including Minister Gideon Sa’ar from the State Camp, saying "We need to have the ability to respond to the expenses of the war, both the security and the civilian expenses associated with it. On the other hand, we must freeze everything that is not wanted and necessary. Unfortunately, that was not taken into account here."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729372338200731675 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“While you were sleeping - the government passed the budget with the coalition funds, left the unnecessary offices, did the smallest and meanest politics instead of moving all the money to fighters, evacuees and collapsing businesses. no shame,” Opposition Leader Yair Lapid posted on X.

Netanyahu stated "the budget is about 30 billion shekels, it will accompany Israel for a month and a half - for the benefit of all the needs of the war,” adding that it is "a large, important and necessary budget for the benefit of all Israeli citizens.”