Lufthansa to partially resume Tel Aviv flights after October suspension

Lufthansa said its airlines will initially offer 20 weekly flights to and from Tel Aviv, around 30 percent of normal schedules

German airline group Lufthansa announced on Friday that it will resume some flights to Tel Aviv starting January 8th, over three months after services were halted due to security concerns following Hamas rocket attacks on Israel.

Lufthansa said its airlines will initially offer 20 weekly flights to and from Tel Aviv, around 30 percent of normal schedules.

Service will include connections from Lufthansa's Frankfurt and Munich hubs, along with routes operated by Austrian and Swiss Airlines.

The aviation giant first suspended Tel Aviv operations on October 9th as violence escalated across Israel. Numerous international carriers likewise temporarily canceled routes, but have been gradually ramping back up.

Christof STACHE (AFP/File) Lufthansa airplane

Lufthansa also halted Beirut flights for over a month during fallout from the October crisis. Full service to Lebanon resumed Friday across group subsidiaries.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Officials indicated flight schedules to Israel remain subject to change amid an unpredictable regional climate.

But after working with authorities, the company now feels sufficient security precautions permit Tel Aviv services to partially restart.