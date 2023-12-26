Intel confirms $25 billion investment in new Israeli factory

This investment reflects the company's commitment, amounting to $10 billion announced back in 2019, signifying a $15 billion surge in overall investment

Computer giant Intel on Tuesday confirmed it's intention to invest around $25 billion to set up a new factory in the Israeli city of Kiryat Gat.

The confirmation of the investment follows months of uncertainty after Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich announced the move in July, calling it "the largest investment ever made in Israel."

This investment reflects the company's commitment, amounting to $10 billion announced back in 2019, signifying a $15 billion surge in overall investment.

A significant portion of this investment involves Intel's establishment of a new chip factory, supported by a $3.2 billion grant spread across multiple years, accounting for 12.8 percent of the total investment.

Alongside investments in chip manufacturing across Europe and the U.S., this expansion in Israel is aimed at broadening the nation's access to semiconductor technologies.

The move will foster technological skills, particularly benefiting academia and local talent, notably in the southern region, home to over half of Intel's Israeli workforce.

Furthermore, this investment is anticipated to generate substantial local economic advantages. It is poised to create numerous direct and indirect job opportunities, particularly in construction during the expansion phase. As part of the agreement, Intel has committed to procuring goods from Israeli suppliers amounting to 60 billion shekels over the next ten years.

Justin Sullivan (Getty/AFP)

Daniel Ben Atar, Corporate Vice President at Intel Global and Co-CEO of Intel's Global Manufacturing Organization, emphasized, "Expanding our operations in Kiryat Gat stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our Israeli workforce. With support from the Israeli government, we aim to solidify Israel's position as a key hub for semiconductor technology and top-tier human resources."

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Global, expressed his heartfelt support for Israeli workers in a recent interview on Fox network, underlining Intel's deep-seated commitment to Israel. Gelsinger highlighted, "Israelis exhibit unparalleled resilience. Despite challenges, they maintained consistent silicon wafer production and unwavering dedication to product development. They are truly a resilient workforce, and that's why we've maintained a presence there for over 50 years. As the first high-tech company in Israel, we initiated Tech Nation. Their resilience is unparalleled, and we stand in full support of them."

Intel

The plant, scheduled to open in 2027, will employ thousands of workers at wages above the industry average. It was also agreed to significantly increase the tax rate the company will pay to the state, from the current 5 percent to 7.5 percent.

The American multinational company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of semiconductor chips. The company has been in Israel since 1974, where it employs around 10,000 people.

Intel has four development centers in Haifa, Yakum, Petach Tikva and Jerusalem, as well as manufacturing facilities in Kiryat Gat and Jerusalem.

In addition to its confidence in the Israeli workforce, Intel is also fond of blue-white companies. In 2017, it made the biggest Israeli acquisition with the purchase of Mobileye for over $15 billion. In 2022, it also bought Israeli foundry Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion.