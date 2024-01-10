High-stakes legal battle to begin at ICJ as South Africa accuses Israel of 'genocide'

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is preparing to host a crucial session on Thursday, where South Africa will present its allegations of "genocide" against Israel.

The judges presiding over the ICJ, appointed by the United Nations General Assembly and approved by the Security Council, include 15 jurists.

The panel includes American Joan Donoghue, known for her history of delivering rulings free from political influences. German Kirill Gevorgian has expressed opinions in favor of Iran, while Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam has notably argued that the court could reverse the burden of proof. Notably, Israel has selected Aharon Barak, a revered figure in the country's legal landscape, to join the panel of international judges. Barak, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor and former chief justice, brings a wealth of legal experience and a unique personal perspective to the deliberations.

A special edition on i24NEWS will broadcast the high-stakes discussion from 11 am to 1 pm Israel time as these pivotal proceedings unfold.

The session will kick off with preliminary discussions, during which South Africa will lay out its case against Israel. The next day, Israel will have the opportunity to respond to the accusations.

South Africa has presented various pieces of evidence to support its accusations, incorporating quotes from Israeli figures, ministers, deputies, and even lyrics from singers like Eyal Golan and Kobi Peretz. The trial's complete document encompasses statements by politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who drew parallels with the biblical story of Amalek, Israel's hereditary enemy. Minister Amihai Eliyahou's proposal to drop an atomic bomb on the Gaza Strip is also mentioned, along with a section addressing the "rhetoric of genocide in Israeli society," quoting Israeli singer Eyal Golan's controversial call to "wipe out Gaza and leave no one there."

The international community closely monitors these legal arguments, recognizing the potential far-reaching implications for both nations involved. The outcome of these proceedings may set essential precedents in international law.